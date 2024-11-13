Bi-district matchups: Burnet, Llano, Faith

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The football teams from Burnet and Llano high schools and Faith Academy of Marble Falls are in the bi-district round of the playoffs this week. The Bulldogs are on the road at a neutral site Thursday, Nov. 14, while the Yellow Jackets and Flames are at home Friday.

Burnet Bulldogs vs. Andrews Mustangs

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14

SITE: San Angelo Stadium, 1919 Knickerbocker Road in San Angelo

LAST WEEK: Stephenville 51, Burnet 7

The Burnet Bulldogs (5-5) finished 1-3 in District 4-4A Division I. They play the Andrew Mustangs (4-6), who won the District 3-4A title with a 3-0 record.

Llano Yellow Jackets vs. Crystal City Javelinas

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15

SITE: Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 in Llano

LAST WEEK: Llano 35, Ingram Moore 14

The Llano Yellow Jackets (9-1) won the District 13-3A Division I title with a 5-0 record. They host Crystal City (8-2), who finished 3-2 in District 14.

Faith Academy Flames vs. Lucas Christian Warriors

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15

SITE: Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 in Marble Falls

LAST WEEK: Faith Academy 58, Lutheran Christian 7

Faith Academy (5-6) won District-4 Division II of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools with a 3-0 record. In the first round of the TAPPS six-man playoffs, the Flames welcome Lucas Christian (5-3), who went 2-2 in District 3, to Britton Field in Marble Falls.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.