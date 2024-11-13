Bi-district matchups: Burnet, Llano, Faith
The football teams from Burnet and Llano high schools and Faith Academy of Marble Falls are in the bi-district round of the playoffs this week. The Bulldogs are on the road at a neutral site Thursday, Nov. 14, while the Yellow Jackets and Flames are at home Friday.
Burnet Bulldogs vs. Andrews Mustangs
KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14
SITE: San Angelo Stadium, 1919 Knickerbocker Road in San Angelo
LAST WEEK: Stephenville 51, Burnet 7
The Burnet Bulldogs (5-5) finished 1-3 in District 4-4A Division I. They play the Andrew Mustangs (4-6), who won the District 3-4A title with a 3-0 record.
Llano Yellow Jackets vs. Crystal City Javelinas
KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
SITE: Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 in Llano
LAST WEEK: Llano 35, Ingram Moore 14
The Llano Yellow Jackets (9-1) won the District 13-3A Division I title with a 5-0 record. They host Crystal City (8-2), who finished 3-2 in District 14.
Faith Academy Flames vs. Lucas Christian Warriors
KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
SITE: Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 in Marble Falls
LAST WEEK: Faith Academy 58, Lutheran Christian 7
Faith Academy (5-6) won District-4 Division II of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools with a 3-0 record. In the first round of the TAPPS six-man playoffs, the Flames welcome Lucas Christian (5-3), who went 2-2 in District 3, to Britton Field in Marble Falls.