Nicer welcome for Inks Lake State Park visitors

Inks Lake State Park in Burnet County recently opened its new headquarters at 3480 Park Road 4. Photo from Inks Lake State Park Facebook page

Inks Lake State Park officially opened its new headquarters, just down the road from the old HQ. The facility at 3480 Park Road 4 near Burnet features more parking, updated restrooms, and a design that honors the park’s history and natural surroundings.

The project was several years in the making.

“Watching this project come together over the last five years and now seeing it ready to welcome everyone has been incredibly rewarding,” said Nathaniel Nouri, Inks Lake State Park’s assistant superintendent. “It’s been a long time coming, and we’re beyond excited to finally open the new headquarters to visitors.”

The parking situation at the old headquarters drove the project to fruition, Nouri said. The popular Texas State Park saw heavy traffic on the weekends and holidays, with vehicles often backed up onto Park Road 4.

“Our new location offers a spacious parking lot that can handle the visitor flow, making it easier and safer for everyone coming to the park.” Nouri said

Visitors will now find a parking spot more easily along with a large, welcoming lobby, water features, and a environmentally conscious design.

“We used natural stone that blends seamlessly with the surrounding environment for the building. … Some trees had to be removed to build, but we carefully selected them to minimize the impact on local resources and tree growth,” Nouri said. “The wood from those trees didn’t go to waste. We partnered with a local woodworker, and they reworked it into the building. Some of it can be seen at the visitor check-in desk and in the display cabinet.”

Preserving the park’s cultural heritage was also a priority during construction. Nouri highlighted the careful dismantling and preservation of Civilian Conservation Corps-era stone culverts near the new entrance, built by the CCC in the 1930s.

“The CCC left a historical mark here, even though World War II interrupted their work. We wanted to honor that by preserving their craftsmanship in our new layout.”

Inks Lake State Park, along with other national and state parks, has seen a rise in visitors since the pandemic.

“Ever since COVID, we’ve seen so many new faces coming out to the parks,” Nouri said. “People who found us during the pandemic fell in love with our trails and lakes, and our visitor numbers have only grown. With our new headquarters, we want to make sure we’re providing the best experience possible for this new generation of park-goers.”

Purchase a day pass, book a camping site, and explore Inks Lake State Park features on its Texas Parks and Wildlife Department webpage.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.