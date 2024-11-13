Burnet County enforcing TikTok ban with new monitoring software

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet County is stepping up its compliance with Texas Senate Bill 1893, which bans the popular social media app TikTok on government devices. The county’s IT department is installing security software to monitor county employees’ internet-connected devices, including cellphones and laptops.

The new policy will enforce the December 2022 mandate from Gov. Greg Abbott, which requires all state agencies ban TikTok and similar apps due to concerns over potential for Chinese surveillance through ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company.

All state agencies, including county governments, must adopt policies to enforce the ban by Nov. 20 per Government Code Chapter 620. Example policy provided by the state outlines the need for an agency to be able to remotely wipe noncompliant or compromised mobile devices and remotely uninstall unauthorized software from mobile devices.

Burnet County’s IT department will use BeyondTrust software, at a cost of $19,863.24 a year, to manage and monitor devices.

“It allows us to prevent the downloading of applications, block any compromised content, and remotely wipe a device if it is ever stolen or misplaced,” said IT Project Coordinator Jackie Haynes. “This software gives us a means to enforce the Senate bill effectively, particularly as it pertains to device management.”

BeyondTrust also fulfills the federal Criminal Justice Information Services compliance security policy, a set of guidelines and regulations that govern how criminal justice information is handled by law enforcement and other agencies. This compliance is essential, Haynes noted, because it ensures Burnet County can securely manage things such as criminal histories and investigative details.

“If we’re not CJIS compliant, we risk losing access to critical resources like background checks, which would significantly impact operations, even potentially shutting down the jail,” Haynes said.

Burnet County’s adoption of the Covered Applications policy brings its practices up to par with new government standards, offering robust security features and device controls that previous software lacked.

“Currently, if someone downloaded TikTok, we’d have limited means of knowing or enforcing the policy without the necessary tools,” Haynes said. “This new software allows us to monitor, enforce, and act if anyone violates the policy.”

