ALERT: Waterline break in Marble Falls

11/13/24 | DailyTrib.com

A waterline break was reported in Marble Falls at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. The city is aware of the leak, and utility crews have determined its source and are working to repair it. Some residents and businesses may experience little to no water pressure until the issue is resolved.

Check back with DailyTrib.com for updates.




