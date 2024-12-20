Sheriff’s office chief deputy announces run for Burnet County judge

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Alan Trevino announced his intention to run for county judge during the Commissioners Court meeting Dec. 19. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Alan Trevino officially announced his candidacy for Burnet County judge in 2026 and lobbied for an appointment to the interim position during the Commissioners Court meeting Dec. 19. The news came just one day after the resignation of Judge James Oakley.

“This is not how I intended my announcement of candidacy to come out … but recent revelations forced me to change my strategy,” Trevino told commissioners and the audience at the Thursday meeting. “Now’s the time to step up, not step down.”

Oakley resigned as county judge on Wednesday following a public reprimand from the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct for courthouse security violations and sexual harassment. He left a void on the Commissioners Court that will have to be filled once he is officially out of office on Jan. 2, 2025.

Oakley’s resignation must be accepted by the Commissioners Court at a future meeting before it can become official.

It is up to the four commissioners to appoint an interim county judge until a new one can be elected, which would be during the 2026 general election unless a special election is held before then. The court cannot appoint one of its own members.

No method for appointment had been released or determined as of Dec. 20. The court was unable to take action on Thursday as Oakley’s resignation occurred after the 72-hour window required by the Texas Open Meetings Act for agenda items to be added to a public meeting.

Trevino has been chief deputy of the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office for two years. During his announcement Thursday, he touted his experience in managing day-to-day operations, improving budgets, and advocating for employees and emphasized the need for integrity and transparency.

“I believe that I am not only the right person for this job, but I am the only person for this job,” he said.

Burnet County judge is an elected position that serves four-year terms. The judge is the chair of the Commissioners Court, the county’s chief budget officer, and holds administrative authority over most county departments.

Trevino held a previous supervisory role in the Texas Department of Public Safety as protective detail leader for the Texas governor. He also owns a security company, Sentry Security & Investigations, which has operated for over two decades.

“I know what it takes to make payroll. I know what it takes to have a line of credit. I know how to budget,” Trevino told DailyTrib.com. “My leadership background—from the governor’s protective detail to owning a business and working as chief deputy—has prepared me for this role.”

During his public announcement, he promised a renewed focus on budget transparency and fiscal responsibility in county government.

“We have to reduce our debt. We have to take care of our employees, all of our employees,” he said.

Trevino said his initial interest in the judge job was sparked by encouragement from residents.

“More and more people asked me to consider running for county judge,” he said. “The discussion became more frequent, and I had to seriously consider where I could have the most impact on our community.”

His decision to enter the race was solidified when Judge Oakley attempted to silence 33rd/424th Judicial District Attorney Wiley “Sonny” McAfee during a Sept. 24 Commissioners Court meeting before he could reveal the results of an investigation into accusations of overtime fraud within the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

“That really pushed me over to make the decision. … There needed to be a change,” he said.

Sheriff Calvin Boyd expressed support for Trevino’s candidacy in an interview with DailyTrib.com.

“As a chief deputy, I couldn’t ask for a better leader,” Boyd said. “He’s always prepared, and I know he’ll be a great county judge.”

Trevino could not continue serving as chief deputy if he were appointed as the interim judge or win the future election.

His campaign announcement during the Commissioners Court meeting was followed by a standing ovation from the audience.

“Everything I have been a part of, I have helped to make better,” Trevino said. “Working together, we can recover, move forward, and turn the page from the black eye and embarrassment of the past.”

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

