Marble Falls eyes bank for City Hall

The Marble Falls City Council is in late-stage negotiations to purchase the Commercial National Bank building on Avenue H to serve as a bigger City Hall. Leaders hope to finalize the $2.5 million deal by February 2025 and move into the space by the second half of the year.

The council gave its unanimous approval to city staff to move forward in negotiations with the building’s owner during a special meeting Thursday, Dec. 19.

At 12,000 square-feet, the building at 110 Avenue H could house all city departments, which are now spread among four buildings, including the current 7,000-square-foot City Hall at 800 Third St. in downtown Marble Falls.

“We’re scattered around four buildings, and it has been that way for a while and we’re out of room,” Mayor Dave Rhodes told DailyTrib.com following the council’s decision. “(The divided offices) are costly in time and costly in communication.”

All departments being under one roof would make communication and collaboration easier, increasing efficiency, Rhodes said. He estimated the move would bring about 50 employees together.

The city’s Human Resources and Engineering departments are already in the Commercial National Bank building. If the deal goes through, city administration, Parks and Recreation, Development Services, the Economic Development Corp., and Public Works will all make the move to the new municipal hub. The building’s current bank tenant would be transitioned out.

Rhodes said the city would likely sell the old City Hall building and repurpose or sell the other vacated public buildings and offices.

The mayor called the potential purchase a “long-term, temporary solution” to government growing pains. The city still plans to build a new City Hall at a later date that would also serve as a civic center and community hub. That project depends on a new downtown master plan and could take several years to become a reality.

