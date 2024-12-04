Marble Falls joins with Hill Country Humane Society to improve animal services

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Hill Country Humane Society, located in Buchanan Dam, is entering a new partnership with the city of Marble Falls that will upgrade the facility to expand services and support more animals in need. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

The Marble Falls City Council on Dec. 3 approved an interlocal agreement with the Hill Country Humane Society to manage animal intake, signaling a shift in how the city handles its animal control responsibilities. The partnership aims to improve services for stray and homeless dogs and cats in Marble Falls while addressing infrastructure and capacity challenges faced by the Buchanan Dam-based shelter.

The nonprofit Hill Country Humane Society, 9150 RR 1431 West, has deals with Llano and Burnet counties and multiple cities in the Highland Lakes. Marble Falls was the final major local government to contract with the organization for animal intakes.

“We’re really excited for all the community togetherness,” Hill Country Humane Society Executive Director Paighton Corley told DailyTrib.com. “With all of our cities and counties working together on the same page, we can focus on community education, access to care, and addressing the overwhelming number of strays in our area.”

Under the new agreement, Marble Falls will contribute $140,000 to the HCHS—$80,000 at the time of signing and $60,000 by March 2025. This upfront investment will support the expansion of the shelter’s facilities, including additional kennels and infrastructure improvements like septic system upgrades, to accommodate an estimated 130 animals accepted annually from Marble Falls.

The city will pay approximately $32,500 a year for animal intakes at a rate of $250 per dog/cat for sheltering, which covers basic care such as feeding and housing. This fee does not include additional expenses for spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, or medical treatments, which are offset by donations and contributions from other partner cities. A $300 fee will be charged for each animal exceeding the initial projected number of 130.

The city’s aging and under-staffed animal control facility was struggling to provide consistent services, according to Marble Falls Police Chief Glen Hanson.

“Every time we have a flood, our facility gets damaged,” he said. “This agreement streamlines our process and elevates the level of service for the community.”

Mayor Dave Rhodes emphasized the value of reallocating funds from the city’s facility to the Hill Country Humane Society, which specializes in animal care and rehoming.

“We had budgeted $100,000 this year for upgrades and maintenance, but this agreement provides a much better long-term solution,” he said.

The partnership will also benefit the HCHS, enabling it to increase intake and expand its services.

“This partnership will allow us to take in more animals and provide essential care, such as vaccinations and spay/neuter services,” Corley said.

Additionally, the agreement could unlock opportunities for the animal organization to apply for federal grant funding through the office of U.S. Rep. John Carter. These funds would support the construction of a larger, more centralized facility to serve the Highland Lakes region, with Marble Falls’ support playing a critical role in strengthening the application.

For residents looking to support the Hill Country Humane Society, opportunities include adoption, fostering, volunteering at events or clinics, and making donations. Apply online, visit in person, or contact 512-793-5463 or info@hchstexas.com for more information.

“Every bit of support we get goes back to the community and its animals,” Corley said.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.