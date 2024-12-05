Mother, child killed in Bertram wreck

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A mother and her 2-year-old child were killed in a four-vehicle collision on Texas 29 in the Bertram city limits Dec. 3.

Patricia Torres-Jimenez, 31, of Bertram was waiting to make a left turn into a laudromat in the 1400 block of Texas 29 at around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday when her 2007 Toyota Yaris was rear-ended and pushed into oncoming traffic by a 2019 Dodge Charger. The Yaris was struck by an 18-wheeler truck and trailer and then collided with a BMW, according to the Bertram Police Department.

Torres-Jimenez and her 2-year-old child, who was a passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Charger, who is from Burnet, sustained minor injuries. The drivers of the 18-wheeler and BMW were reportedly unharmed.

According to the Bertram Police Department, the collision is thought to be an accident, with no driving under the influence involved, but an investigation is ongoing.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.