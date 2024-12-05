SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

PHOTOS: Llano ISD upgrades underway

12/05/24 | DailyTrib.com


The Llano Independent School District is making $38 million worth of improvements across its campuses, including a new practice field (top) at Packsaddle Elementary School in Kingsland and a 14,000-square-foot career/technical center (bottom) at Llano High School. The projects are part of a bond package approved by district voters in 2023. Courtesy photos from Aaron Benson

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Quarterfinals: Llano vs. Edna

12/05/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Mother, child killed in Bertram wreck

12/05/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Marble Falls joins with Humane Society to improve animal services

12/04/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *