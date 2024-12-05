PHOTOS: Llano ISD upgrades underway

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Llano Independent School District is making $38 million worth of improvements across its campuses, including a new practice field (top) at Packsaddle Elementary School in Kingsland and a 14,000-square-foot career/technical center (bottom) at Llano High School. The projects are part of a bond package approved by district voters in 2023. Courtesy photos from Aaron Benson

