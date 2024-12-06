SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTOS: Christmas in Granite Shoals

12/06/24 | DailyTrib.com


The Granite Shoals City Hall/Quarry Park complex at 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road is filled with Christmas cheer after the city’s parade and lighting ceremony Nov. 30. Walk the winter wonderland every evening through the season. Admission is free. St. Nick is coming to town several times in December, including once a week for Merry Mondays, and Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 14. Click the link for a full Christmas in Granite Shoals schedule. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

