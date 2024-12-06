MFHS esports team 2nd at nationals

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls High School varsity esports team members were interviewed by KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune morning show host Mac McClennahan (background) prior to their national championship match Dec. 5. Pictured are gamers Jimmy Harlow (left), Alex Turley, Jesse Jimenez, and Jeremy Williams and esports coach Linden Colwell. Staff photo by Stacee Hopkins

The Marble Falls High School varsity esports team took second in the Vanta Esports League Fall Classic finals Thursday, Dec. 5, after falling to rival Desoto High School in the national title match.

The Mustangs were competing for the championship in Fortnite, a popular, first-person-shooter videogame with millions of players around the globe.

Prior to the finals, the Marble Falls team had only lost one game in 2024—to Desoto in the spring.

Desoto beat the Mustangs 4-2 in the best-of-seven series Thursday night.

“(They’re) a little beat up, but they’re ready to get back at it for next season,” Mustangs esports coach Linden Colwell told DailyTrib.com following the championship battle. “Right after they lost, they practiced all night.”

Marble Falls will enter the 2025 Vanta Esports League spring season in January for another go at a title.

The fledgling MFHS esports program began in January of this year, and it had a dominant run, winning a Texas state championship and bulldozing a path to the Vanta Esports championship.

