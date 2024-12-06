Donors bring Christmas cheer to Picayune-KBEY Toy Drive

KBEY 103.9 FM Operations Manager Ben Shields and Victory Media Publisher Mandi Goldsmith pose for a photo at Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls during The Picayune Magazine-KBEY 103.9 FM Toy Drive on Dec. 4, 2024. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

The Picayune Magazine-KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Toy Drive collected hundreds of gifts and $6,524 on Dec. 4, all destined for Highland Lakes families in need.

KBEY Operations Manager Ben Shields and morning show host Mac McClennahan broadcast live from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at locations in Marble Falls and Burnet as charitable souls dropped off their donations.

“(The toy drive) is just our way of giving back to the community,” Shields told DailyTrib.com while broadcasting from Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls. “It may seem like it’s just a toy, but think about Christmas and how magical Christmas morning was when you were a kid and opening up a toy. We want to make sure every kid in the Highland Lakes can experience that.”

Donations were distributed to Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach, and Burnet County Santa’s Helpers. The nonprofits help local families in need during the holidays.

“I just think (the toy drive is) a great thing for (KBEY 103.9 FM) and Victory Media to give back to the community,” said McClennahan at the Burnet Fire Department, where he was set up Wednesday. “We have so many sponsors, too, that are helping us do this, and they make it all possible to do the broadcast and raise awareness for the kids in the area. It’s a cool deal to be able to be out here for that.”

KBEY 103.9 FM, The Picayune Magazine, DailyTrib.com, and 101HighlandLakes.com are all part of the Victory Media family. The toy drive began in 2011, making 2024 its 14th year.

Toy drive sponsors made massive contributions this year, such as Tanker’s Plumbing and Septics, which donated over 20 bicycles.

APPLY FOR GIFTS

Applications for aid from Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach and Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids are due by Dec. 9. Pick up an application at Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals; the Texas Food Stamp Office, 1406 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls; and The Helping Center, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls.

The deadline to apply for Burnet County Santa’s Helpers has passed.

