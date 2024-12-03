Swing back to the 1940s to support Burnet library

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Friends of the Herman Brown Free Library are bringing history to life with a 1940s-themed dance at the Commemorative Air Force hangar, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet. The library fundraiser is Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6:30-10 p.m.

The nonprofit Friends group exists to support the Herman Brown Free Library, 100 E. Washington St., which is partially funded by Burnet County.

The dance could be the first of many.

“This is a new event that we’re hoping will be part of an annual fundraiser,” Colleen Davis, president of the Friend group’s board, told DailyTrib.com.

The evening kicks off with a swing dance demonstration before a performance by The Skylarks, a big band that plays 1940s tunes. The event also includes a silent auction, a period dress contest, and a living history presentation by the Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force.

“It should be a whole lot of fun,” Davis said. “One of the CAF members will even be demonstrating a flamethrower.”

Dance tickets may be purchased online or at the hangar door and are $30 for general admission and a discounted $25 for veterans and active-duty military members. Each ticket includes one drink. Children 5 and younger can attend for free.

“We still have a lot of tickets available, so we’re hoping to sell more,” Davis said. “We’d love to have it be a big, full event.”

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, email Francine Carraro at francinecarraro64@gmail.com.

