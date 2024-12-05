Quilts wanted for children’s medical mission in Cambodia

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Standish Foundation for Children is asking for handmade quilts and blankets for kids undergoing surgeries in Cambodia. The group, founded by Horseshoe Bay resident Andrea Standish, is preparing for an upcoming medical mission. Donations are needed by Dec. 29.

The registered charitable foundation was established in 2010 to support families around the world facing medical challenges. The Cambodian mission will provide cleft lip, cleft palate, and ear repair surgeries to children in need.

The goal is to collect 60 blankets or quilts ranging in size to suit infants to young adults. Mail donations to the foundation at 4315 FM 2147 West, D 222, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657 by the Dec. 29 deadline.

Standish hopes the handmade creations will be a comfort to the children post-surgery, replacing the plain, reusable hospital blankets with ones they can take home.

“Having been around quilters, I know they often have a stash of quilts looking for a deserving home,” she said. “We’d love to give each patient their own blanket to take home.”

For more information or ways to help, visit standishfoundation.org or call 512-942-7008.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.