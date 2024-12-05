Sign up for Burnet Christmas parade or as festival volunteer

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Santa will be at the 2024 Burnet Christmas parade on Dec. 14. Will you? Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Register by Friday, Dec. 6, to participate in Burnet’s upcoming Christmas parade. Entrance is free.

Sign up and find details about the parade online. A registration grace period ends on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The parade begins at noon Dec. 14 in downtown Burnet and kicks off the city’s annual Christmas on the Square, which continues through 8:30 p.m. and features vendors, children’s activities, a bicycle giveaway, live music, and a visit from Santa Claus.

Volunteers are needed to help run the festival, including moving exit gates during setup, lining up children for train rides, and registering participants in the bike giveaway.

Visit the Burnet Chamber of Commerce’s holiday events webpage for more information about Christmas on the Square.

