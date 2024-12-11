SUBSCRIBE NOW

Burnet County Salvation Army needs bell ringers

12/11/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Volunteers Avery Walker, 6, and Kai Williams, 7, ring bells at Walmart on Black Friday, helping the Burnet County Salvation Army raise money for residents in need. Photo courtesy of Trish Walker

The Burnet County Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to ring the bell at collection pots set up in front of the Marble Falls Walmart in December. The nonprofit organization is facing a shortage of bell ringers this year, which could affect its ability to help Highland Lakes families in need. 

The volunteer-driven Salvation Army has been a cornerstone of support for Burnet County residents for decades. From rental and utility assistance to helping children attend summer camp, the organization relies heavily on donations gathered through its iconic red kettles.

“We’re all volunteers, and all the money given to us is spent on assistance to deserving residents of our community,” said Preston Ingram, chairman of the Burnet County Salvation Army Service Unit. “We hope to grow our services as our county continues to grow.”

Volunteer slots are available now through Dec. 24. You can sign up for two-hour shifts online. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult if they are minors.

“We’re just asking for two hours of your time, and every dollar counts,” said Trish Walker, site coordinator for the Community Resource Center in Marble Falls. Walker is helping recruit ringers. 

“The more bell ringers we have, the more money we can raise to assist people in need,” she said.

According to a recent financial report shared by Ingram, the Burnet County Salvation Army Service Unit had a total revenue of $55,418 for fiscal year 2024. The unit provided assistance to 507 residents, totaling $46,080.31, in that same time period.

For more information, contact 830-385-6643 or ranchdoc@ranchdoc.com.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

