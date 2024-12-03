Helping Center gets helping hand from charitable craft guild

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Helping Center of Marble Falls’ loaves and fishes logo adorns the outer wall of the Community Resource Center at 1016 Broadway. The food pantry recently received a more-than-$20,000 donation from the 25th annual Helping Hand Craft Guild’s Bayside Bazaar. The funds will purchase food for hundreds of Highland Lakes families. File photo

The Helping Hands Craft Guild recently gave over $20,000 to The Helping Center of Marble Falls, a food pantry that supports hundreds of Highland Lakes residents. This is the guild’s 25th year to donate to the center.

The money was raised through the guild’s annual Bayside Bazaar craft show, held Nov. 2 at Quail Point Lodge in Horseshoe Bay. The event features handmade goods sold for the benefit of The Helping Center. It began as a simple trunk show in 2000 and has since evolved into a full-blown market with vendors, a style show, and refreshments.

“This labor-of-love event has evolved from its humble beginnings into a full day of shopping, fellowship, and giving for a truly deserving cause,” the guild’s Mary Daniel wrote in a media release following the donation. “None of this would be possible without the dedication of our Guild members, the vendors, and our enthusiastic attendees.”

The Helping Center is projected to have served 1.2 million pounds of food by the end of 2024, supporting an average of 2,800 families a month.

“We are deeply grateful for this gift, especially as we continue to see unprecedented need for our services,” Paul King, the center’s board president, wrote in the release. “Since opening our new facility in January 2021, family visits have increased sixfold.”

The Helping Center is a nonprofit organization that distributes food to the community from its pantry located at the Community Resource Center, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls.

To learn more about getting involved or see if you qualify for a helping hand, contact 830-693-5689 or info@helpingcenter.org.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.