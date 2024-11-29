Santa Paws benefits Hill Country Humane Society

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pets and their owners can pose for festive photos with St. Nick at the annual Santa Paws fundraiser in Marble Falls. Hosted by Zina & Co. Real Estate, the event benefits the Hill Country Humane Society by collecting donations and showcasing adoptable pets in need of loving homes. Courtesy photo

Bring your pet to Santa Paws to pose for a photo with St. Nick and help animals in need of homes. The Hill Country Humane Society donation event is Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Zina and Co. Real Estate, 614 Seventh St. in Marble Falls.

Make Christmas memories with your furry family members, sip hot chocolate, meet adoptable animals, and donate money, food, treats, toys, bedding, towels, and other pet-related items to the Buchanan Dam-based shelter.

“We want to ensure all donations go to good use to help enrich the lives of these animals,” said Zina Rodenbeck, broker and owner of Zina & Co., which sponsors the event.

The nonprofit Hill Country Humane Society is the primary intake facility for lost and abandoned animals in Burnet and Llano counties.

“It’s a pet-friendly event. We started doing this because we don’t want pets to be left out during the holidays,” Rodenbeck said. “So we think it’s a worthy cause, and we’re happy to make it a part of our tradition.”

To find a dog or cat to adopt or donate directly to the HCHS, visit its website.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.