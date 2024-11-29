SUBSCRIBE NOW

LCSO gives Santa a helping hand

11/29/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office is looking for residents who need help making Christmas magical.

Llano County families may apply to the LCSO’s Brown Santa program through Dec. 6 to receive gifts to put under the tree for their kids. Applications are available at the Sheriff’s Office, 2001 Texas 16 North in Llano. Call the LCSO at 325-247-5767 for more information.

Those accepted into the charitable program can pick up presents at the LCSO by Dec. 18.

The Brown Santa program was started by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in 1981 and has since spread to other Texas counties. The name refers to the brown uniforms commonly worn by sheriff’s deputies.

