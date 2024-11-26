Ride with Santa and light up Granite Shoals

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Christmas decorations are up in Granite Shoals, and Santa Claus is coming to town Nov. 30 for a parade and lighting ceremony. File photo

Granite Shoals hosts its annual Santa Dash parade Saturday, Nov. 30, which ends at Quarry Park and City Hall for a lighting ceremony.

St. Nick leads the parade of golf carts, UTVs, and more, weaving through Granite Shoals streets and giving residents a quick peek at the head elf before they meet him at the park that night for hot chocolate, cookies, and photos.

The dash should start at 3:15 p.m. at Quarry Park/City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, and end at the same location at around 5:30 p.m.

Granite Shoals police will guide Dashers through town and control traffic for a safe parade.

“People can walk out the front doors and see Santa go by,” Chief John Ortis told DailyTrib.com. Granite Shoals’ Santa Dash parade route begins at the blue tag (Quarry Park/City Hall at 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road) and weaves through the city before returning to its starting location. Courtesy image

The route has three stops where residents can join the parade and meet Santa:

Visit the Granite Shoals Police Department Facebook page for a full route layout.

After the Santa Dash, the community is invited to the city’s official lighting of Christmas decorations at Quarry Park, set for 6 p.m. The Granite Shoals Parks and Recreation Department and volunteers recently finished decking the park for the holidays.

Santa plans to stick around town through December for Merry Mondays. Stop by the Granite Shoals Christmas tree in Quarry Park for photos and cocoa between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 9, and 16.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.