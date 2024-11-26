Spicy wings challenge adds steam to Marble Falls inclusive playscape

Some Marble Falls personalities will put their tongues and tastebuds on the line for a good cause. The brave souls will take part in the upcoming Hot Ones Wing Challenge, devouring a series of chicken wings doused in hellaciously hot sauces. The event benefits the construction of Wyatt’s Clubhouse, an inclusive playground for children of all abilities.

Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group, the nonprofit behind Wyatt’s Clubhouse, is raising money leading up to the event with a goal of $25,000, which will be matched by an anonymous donor. The challenge is Dec. 12 from 6-9 p.m. at Double Horn Brewing Company, 208 Avenue H in Marble Falls.

“This event is a fun, fiery way to support a great cause,” said John Packer, president of Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group and grandfather to Wyatt, who inspired the clubhouse, in a Nov. 25 media release. “This project is deeply personal to me and our family, and I’m thrilled to see Wyatt’s Clubhouse become a space where children and families of all abilities can come together, play, and create lasting memories.”

The Hot Ones Challenge is inspired by the popular YouTube series Hot Ones in which celebrities are interviewed while working their way through increasingly spicy wings. The Marble Falls contestants will subject themselves to similar treatment Dec. 12, depending on the amount donors contribute beforehand.

Donations should be made using the money-sharing app Venmo to Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group @MFIPG. You can also drop off cash or checks at First United Bank, 418 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.

When making a donation, be sure to note who you want to see at the table for the Hot Ones Challenge.

Some of the proposed contestants are:

Hill Country YoungLife leader Kurt Cotter

Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group board member Leigh Wessels

Colt Elementary School Principal Melissa Fletcher

Marble Falls High School Principal Patrick Hinson

Verus Fitness owner Calvin Richard

Marble Falls Police Capt. Jimmy Cole

Marble Falls Fire Capt. Jeff Beltran

Marble Falls Independent School District Trustee Alex Payson

Attorney Austin Shell

John Packer, former Marble Falls mayor and MFIPG member

Judge Allan Garrett, Texas Judicial District 33

Participants will take on the challenge based on how much money is donated. For example, Capt. Cole and Capt. Beltran will sit down for the spice if donors raise at least $12,000.

Double Horn will also donate a portion of the proceeds from the night of the challenge to the construction of the playscape.

Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group has already raised tens of thousands of dollars and partnered with the city to build Wyatt’s Clubhouse, which will be in Park View Park at the intersection of Park View and Park Ridge Drive.

dakota@thepicayune.com

