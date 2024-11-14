Park View Park to be ‘destination’

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A rendering of the future improvements to Park View Park in Marble Falls, set to begin in January 2025. City of Marble Falls images

Marble Falls will begin transforming Park View Park into a “destination” greenspace in January 2025. The City Council on Nov. 5 approved an array of amenities and upgrades to the 11.9-acre park, located at the intersection of Park View and Parkridge Drive, including new restrooms, shade structures, and expanded trails. The work should be completed by October.

The project began in 2016 as part of the city’s 2017 Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan update. In 2022, residents, city officials, and the Austin-based Luck Design Team all collaborated to shape the park’s concept and address the need for recreational space in northeast Marble Falls.

“The Park View Park project brings a dynamic upgrade to our community,” said Lacey Dingman, director of the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department.

“The improved trails, accessible play areas, and bird-watching stations will provide something for all ages, turning Park View into a year-round destination.”

The play areas and bird-watching stations are in future plans for the park but not part of upcoming improvements.

The project’s total budget is around $1.9 million, funded with a $726,207 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and a $1.2 million contribution from the city.

“This blend of state support and city investment reflects our commitment to enhancing our parks and recreation facilities for the community,” Dingman said.

Several contracts have been awarded to bring Park View Park to life:

restrooms—Restroom Facilities Ltd., $186,230

three shade structures—purchased from The Play Well Group Inc. at $79,067.89 and installed by PlayWorks Inc. for $29,152.06

general construction and trails—Wellcraft Builders, $699,707

The budget also covers design, engineering, and a 7 percent contingency, rounding out the total project cost to $1,914,397.

“We’ve designed the park to make visits comfortable and convenient,” Dingman said. “With new restroom facilities, three shade structures, and an improved parking lot, these upgrades will allow visitors to enjoy the park in comfort, whether they’re there to relax or explore.”

When construction begins, access to the park will be temporarily restricted to ensure safety.

“We are working to keep disruptions to a minimum,” Dingman said. “Signs will be posted to inform the public of any closures, and nearby parks will continue to be available for alternative outdoor activities.”

Dingman spotlighted the collaboration that brought the project to fruition.

“We’re grateful for the support and collaborative efforts of our community in making this project possible,” she said. “It’s been a joint effort that reflects our commitment to creating a lasting, enjoyable space for Marble Falls residents and visitors alike. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the upgraded Park View Park.”

You can follow Park View Park updates on the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation website and social media accounts.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.