Marble Falls developing Park View Park

The 12-acre Park View Park is located near the northern intersection of Park View and Parkridge drives in Marble Falls. File photo

Marble Falls is taking steps toward developing about 12 acres of currently unused parkland. During its April 19 meeting, the City Council approved entering a professional services agreement with Luck Design Team, an Austin-based park planning firm, for preliminary design services for Park View Park.

The 11.9 acres of undeveloped land is in a residential area near the northern intersection of Park View and Parkridge drives.

According to the services agreement, Luck Design Team will conduct an order boundary and topographical survey, create conceptual designs, organize two community stakeholder meetings to collect feedback, and produce up to 30 percent of the schematic designs and construction estimates for the project.

The process is expected to take about five months. Costs associated with the approved services are not to exceed $34,518.75, according to the approved motion.

How to best utilize the land has been a topic of conversation in the city since at least 2016, when city officials and staff hosted a design meeting with community stakeholders and neighborhood residents. At the time, community feedback pointed toward a low-impact park area with little to no amenities outside of an unpaved walking trail and minimal parking.

Since work on the parkland has been postponed over the past six years for other city projects, the Parks and Recreation Commission decided to seek new community input before committing to any specific development or design plans.

The commission revised plans in September of last year and then again during a Nov. 3 joint workshop with the City Council.

During the April 19 meeting, City Council approved the services agreement in a 6-1 vote with Councilor Craig Magerkurth opposing.

Additional information about the services agreement is available on pages 167-178 of the meeting’s agenda packet. Future updates will be shared on the city’s Parks and Recreation website.

