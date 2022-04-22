GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of April 25, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, April 25

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning in Llano County

discussion and possible action approving and adopting proposed game room regulations and appendix for the county

discussion and possible action approving the transfer of $70,633 from non-departmental cost overruns to the CAPCOG grant

Burnet Economic Development Corp.

3 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 Water St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding participation in the High Demand Job Training grant through the Texas Workforce Commission

discussion and possible action declaring the covenants conditions and restrictions to be placed on 13.51 acres of land to be subdivided as the Crossings at 281

discussion and possible action on the potential sale of all or portions of the Crossings at 281 South Commercial Park

discussion and possible action related to the sale of all or portions of the Eastside Commercial Park located on Texas 29 East

Tuesday, April 26

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action approving the application to the Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vests Partnership Program through the Office of Justice Programs at the Department of Justice

discussion and possible action approving a contract labor agreement with Elite Castle Resources to repair the damaged guardrail on CR 330

discussion and possible action allowing the advertisement for competitive bids for food services in the county jail

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chamber, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action awarding request for proposal 2022-23 employee benefits insurance broker and consulting services

discussion and possible action approving a resolution selecting Trimbuilt Construction Inc. as the City Hall Project contractor

discussion and possible action approving a license agreement allowing Careflite staff to be housed at the city’s Central Fire Station

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

