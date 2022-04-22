GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of April 25, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, April 25
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
- discussion and possible action prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning in Llano County
- discussion and possible action approving and adopting proposed game room regulations and appendix for the county
- discussion and possible action approving the transfer of $70,633 from non-departmental cost overruns to the CAPCOG grant
Burnet Economic Development Corp.
3 p.m. special meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 Water St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action regarding participation in the High Demand Job Training grant through the Texas Workforce Commission
- discussion and possible action declaring the covenants conditions and restrictions to be placed on 13.51 acres of land to be subdivided as the Crossings at 281
- discussion and possible action on the potential sale of all or portions of the Crossings at 281 South Commercial Park
- discussion and possible action related to the sale of all or portions of the Eastside Commercial Park located on Texas 29 East
Tuesday, April 26
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action approving the application to the Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vests Partnership Program through the Office of Justice Programs at the Department of Justice
- discussion and possible action approving a contract labor agreement with Elite Castle Resources to repair the damaged guardrail on CR 330
- discussion and possible action allowing the advertisement for competitive bids for food services in the county jail
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chamber, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action awarding request for proposal 2022-23 employee benefits insurance broker and consulting services
- discussion and possible action approving a resolution selecting Trimbuilt Construction Inc. as the City Hall Project contractor
- discussion and possible action approving a license agreement allowing Careflite staff to be housed at the city’s Central Fire Station
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.