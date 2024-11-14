PHOTOS: State marching contest
The Marble Falls High School marching band and the Burnet High School Espirit de Corps performed at the University Interscholastic League state marching band contest Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. While neither band advanced to the finals, both showed they have what it takes to share the field with the best student musicians, dance teams, and flag corps in Texas.
This was Marble Falls’ (pictured in purple and gold) first appearance at the state marching contest, and the Mustangs finished 21st out of 27 bands. The Burnet band (pictured in a seascape color scheme of teal, blue, purple, and silver), a veteran of state competition, secured 15th place.