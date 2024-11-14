PHOTOS: State marching contest

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls High School marching band at state competition at the San Antonio Alamodome on Nov. 13, 2024. The band performed its signature ‘Golden Standard’ show. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Marble Falls High School marching band and the Burnet High School Espirit de Corps performed at the University Interscholastic League state marching band contest Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. While neither band advanced to the finals, both showed they have what it takes to share the field with the best student musicians, dance teams, and flag corps in Texas.

This was Marble Falls’ (pictured in purple and gold) first appearance at the state marching contest, and the Mustangs finished 21st out of 27 bands. The Burnet band (pictured in a seascape color scheme of teal, blue, purple, and silver), a veteran of state competition, secured 15th place.

