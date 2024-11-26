Burnet County water supplier fined unpermitted well

The Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District fined Whitewater Springs Supply Corp., which provides water to the Whitewater Springs subdivision, for operating a well for almost a year without a permit. The corporation paid the fine Nov. 26. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

The Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District on Nov. 20 fined Whitewater Springs Water Supply Corp. $2,000 for a major rules violation. The corporation, which serves the Whitewater Springs subdivision at the intersection of Whitewater Springs Drive and FM 1174, was found to have operated a well without the proper operating permit for 333 days. Whitewater Springs paid the penalty Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The Groundwater Conservation District (GCD), which monitors and regulates Burnet County’s groundwater, assessed the fine after a show-cause hearing in which Whitewater Springs was given an opportunity to explain the violation.

District rules require all wells be registered, but only some wells require permits. Wells that pump above 25,000 gallons per day (17.36 gallons per minute) are required to have a permit due to the large volume of water they are capable of producing.

“Some wells are exempt from permits, and those are wells that have a smaller pumping capacity,” GCD General Manager Mitchell Sodek told DailyTrib.com. “That exempts most home wells and livestock wells, but larger wells that are used to serve communities need permits.”

The issue arose after Whitewater Springs drilled two test wells in late 2023, equipping and operating one without obtaining the necessary operating permit. The corporation faced penalties for operating a well without a permit for nearly a year, initially calculated at $83,250—$250 per day for 333 days. The fine was reduced to $2,000.

“We understand the financial side of things, and we wanted to make it an amount of money that is fair but, hopefully, reflects how serious a violation this is,” GCD board President Rowney told DailyTrib.com. “We’re not trying to be punitive, but we have to get people’s attention. It’s serious, so we have to set an example so, hopefully, people who are operating water systems see they have to follow the rules.”

The GCD was alerted to the unpermitted operation earlier this year when the corporation submitted production reports for the well. Upon discovery, the district ordered Whitewater Springs to cease operating the well and initiate the permitting process.

“We expect the operators of water systems to understand and follow the rules,” Rowney said. “Ignorance is not an excuse. There is not a lot of water to begin with, but everyone in Burnet County follows these rules and they should be held to the same standard.”

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.