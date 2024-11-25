New Burnet city hire to take on website redesign and event planning
The city of Burnet named Jessica Carpenter its new administrative services specialist. She begins the job Dec. 2, moving over from the Burnet school district, where she was the administrative assistant to the Board of Trustees and superintendent.
In her new role, Carpenter will take the lead on a range of administrative tasks, including spearheading the redesign of the city’s website.
“This position helps with everything, ranging from putting on concerts and events to reviewing and drafting ordinances, bids, and more,” City Manager David Vaughn told DailyTrib.com in an emailed reply to questions. “Jessi is a very talented person, and we look forward to her joining our team.”
Carpenter is the latest addition to the city’s staff with ties to the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District. She previously worked with Assistant to the City Manager Keith McBurnett when he was the BCISD superintendent.
McBurnett expressed his eagerness to work with her again.
“… I was pleasantly surprised to see Jessi’s name,” he said about the job’s applications. “I’m super excited to have her as part of our team. She’ll handle a lot of different administrative duties, and the website redesign is an area she will lead.”