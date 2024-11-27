Bald eagles on Lake Marble Falls



Andrea Stephens shared these photos she took of a bald eagle she spotted while kayaking on Lake Marble Falls on Nov. 17. She actually saw the bird on a Nov. 13 kayak trip and returned later to the same spot for a photo, finding a pair of the regal raptors. Bald eagles are known to overwinter in the Highland Lakes, especially around Lake Buchanan. They mate for life and can live over 25 years in the wild and even longer in captivity. “I’m so excited that these beautiful eagles get to live with us in the best part of Texas,” Stephens said. (DailyTrib.com is not sharing the location of the eagles to help keep their nesting area undisturbed.)

