SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Bald eagles on Lake Marble Falls

11/27/24 | DailyTrib.com
Bald eagles on Lake Marble Falls


Andrea Stephens shared these photos she took of a bald eagle she spotted while kayaking on Lake Marble Falls on Nov. 17. She actually saw the bird on a Nov. 13 kayak trip and returned later to the same spot for a photo, finding a pair of the regal raptors. Bald eagles are known to overwinter in the Highland Lakes, especially around Lake Buchanan. They mate for life and can live over 25 years in the wild and even longer in captivity. “I’m so excited that these beautiful eagles get to live with us in the best part of Texas,” Stephens said. (DailyTrib.com is not sharing the location of the eagles to help keep their nesting area undisturbed.)

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Llano Hospital faces operational emergency

11/27/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Thanksgiving closures and history

11/27/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Regional round: Llano vs. Goliad

11/27/24 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *