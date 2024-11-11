State send-offs for Burnet, Marble Falls bands

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fans can cheer on the Burnet and Marble Falls high school bands before students head to state marching competition in San Antonio this week.

Burnet’s Esprit de Corps is holding a public performance at 7:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Bulldog Stadium, 1401 N. Main St. Fans are invited back Wednesday at 6 a.m. to wish the students well and send them off to the University Interscholastic League state championships at the Alamodome, 100 Montana St. in San Antonio.

The Marble Falls band will hold a community rehearsal celebration Tuesday at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. The band practices from 6-7:30 p.m. A pep rally in the parking lot will follow.

Both bands perform in the state preliminaries on Wednesday morning.

Fans can find a state marching band championships schedule online and purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

