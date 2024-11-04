SUBSCRIBE NOW

Marble Falls, Burnet bands make state

11/04/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos
Burnet's Esprit de Corps

Burnet High School's Esprit De Corps earned a spot at UIL state marching band competition Nov. 13. BCISD photo

Burnet High School’s Esprit De Corps and the Marble Falls High School marching band are headed to the University Interscholastic League state marching band contest in San Antonio, where they’ll face off against top bands from across Texas in the preliminary round Nov. 13 at the Alamodome, 100 Montana St.

This will be the Marble Falls band’s first trip to state.

Marble Falls High School marching band
The Marble Falls High School marching band advanced to state and will perform on Nov. 13. MFISD photo

Both schools placed in the top 12 out of 31 bands in the Class 4A Area D competition Saturday, Nov. 2, earning them spots in the finals later that day. Burnet finished second and Marble Falls fifth. The top six advanced to state. 

Marble Falls is scheduled to perform at 9:30 a.m. in the Nov. 13 state preliminaries, while Burnet takes the Alamodome field at 10:30 a.m.

Find a full competition schedule online and purchase tickets for the state contest through Ticketmaster.

