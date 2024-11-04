Meet new Meadowlakes city manager

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Meet the new city manager of Meadowlakes, Will De Roos, during a meet-and-greet at Hidden Falls Bistro on Nov. 5. File photos

Meet the new city manager of Meadowlakes, Will De Roos, during the New Residents’ Reception on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Hidden Falls Bistro, 220 Meadowlakes Drive. De Roos is the first new city manager in 18 years, following the retirement of veteran administrator Johnnie Thompson.

De Roos will give a brief introduction and take questions from the audience at the reception.

He started the Meadowlakes job on Oct. 28, having made the move from Schuyler, Nebraska, where he served as city administrator for six years.

De Roos was hired under a $120,000 annual contract on Sept. 19 after a lengthy search following the retirement of Thompson, who had served as an administrator and city manager for Meadowlakes since 1978.

A city administrator/manager is effectively the chief operating officer of a municipality and responsible for running day-to-day operations, managing finances, and collaborating with the city council on policy and direction.

