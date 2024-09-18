Meadowlakes offers city manager job

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

William De Roos was offered the job of Meadowlakes city manager on Sept. 17 and is expected to sign on the dotted line by Sept. 19. He would replace Johnnie Thompson, who is retiring in December. Photo courtesy of William De Roos

The city of Meadowlakes could have a new city manager for the first time in 18 years. The City Council offered the job to one of two candidates following interviews on Monday.

A contract is expected to be signed by Thursday, Sept. 19.

Longtime civic leader Johnnie Thompson, who worked for the city of Meadowlakes in several capacities since 1978, the past 18 years as city manager, is retiring at the end of December.

William De Roos was selected from among 27 proposed candidates after a lengthy search process stretching back to January. He was one of two final candidates pitched by executive recruitment firm Clear Career Professionals.

The Meadowlakes council interviewed the two during a special meeting on Monday and unanimously selected De Roos.

According to Mayor Mark Bentley, the 31-year-old De Roos has six years of experience as a city administrator and a master’s degree in city administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

“(De Roos) just showed us that he could be confident in his work,” Bentley told DailyTrib.com. “Communication was on the top of the list for the council, and willingness to learn. Will’s communication and personality won the day for him.”

If he accepts, De Roos will begin work on Oct. 28 with a $120,000 salary. Outgoing City Manager Thompson currently makes $132,000.

City managers and administrators effectively serve as the municipality’s chief operating officer, running day-to-day operations, managing finances, and collaborating with the council on policy direction.

De Roos has been the city administrator of Schuyler, Nebraska, for the past six years. Schuyler is over three times the size of Meadowlakes, with a 2022 population of about 6,500 compared to Meadowlakes’ 1,900 that same year.

“I’m really looking forward to having (De Roos) come on board,” Thompson told DailyTrib.com. “I think we definitely made the right choice.”

Thompson said he would finish out his contract with the city in December but remain available for consultation and guidance in the future. In his last two months on the job, he will focus on showing De Roos the ropes.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.