Election Day in the Highland Lakes
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and voters in Burnet and Llano counties will decide critical local issues, such as the Marble Falls Independent School District’s funding election, and have their say on who will serve in state and federal offices, including president of the United States.
WHAT TO KNOW
A form of photo identification is required to vote in person in Texas. The forms must be current or expired less than four years. For voters 70 years and older, a photo ID may be expired for any length of time.
Acceptable identifying documents include:
- Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas election ID certificate
- Texas personal ID card
- Texas handgun license
- U.S. military ID with photo
- U.S. citizenship certificate with photo (doesn’t need to be current)
- U.S. passport (book or card)
Voters without a photo ID will have to sign a sworn statement on the reason they do not possess one and present a certified birth certificate, valid voter registration certificate, or a current utility bill, government check, bank statement, paycheck, or government document with their name and address on it.
The use of wireless communication devices is prohibited within 100 feet of polling sites, and it is unlawful to record sound, video, or images within 100 feet of those sites.
It is also prohibited to wear apparel relating to a candidate, measure, or political party—whether or not they are on the ballot—at a voting location. Voting judges have the ability to enforce this prohibition within 100 feet of a polling site. You might be asked to remove the prohibited apparel or cover it up before entering the building.
BURNET COUNTY
FOR INFORMATION: Burnet County Elections Office website or 512-715-5288
Burnet County voters will vote for state and federal candidates at the polls, but most local candidates who won their March primaries and May run-offs are unopposed on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Residents within the Marble Falls school district will decide on a 2.67-cent property tax increase.
Burnet County voters turned out in force during early voting, Oct. 21-Nov. 1, with 23,214 ballots cast, or 59.24 percent of the 39,186 registered voters in the county.
POLLING SITES
Election Day polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday. Burnet County voters can vote at any of the following locations:
- Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls
- Marble Falls Church of Christ, 711 Broadway
- Burnet County AgriLife, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet
- Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 Valley View in Granite Shoals
- Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road
- Meadowlakes City Hall, 177 Broadmoor St.
- Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404
- Silver Creek Community Center, 101 CR 128 (Burnet address)
- Smithwick Community Center, 10800 RR 1431 East (Marble Falls address)
- Cassie Subdivision Community Center, 3920 FM 690 (Burnet address)
- Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 303 CR 118B (Burnet address)
- Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive
- Iglesia Bautista Church Hall, 4000 FM 243 West (CR 330 and FM 243) in Bertram
- Naruna Church, 9170 FM 1478 (Lampasas address)
- Bertram Community Center, 340 S. Gabriel St.
- Joppa Fellowship Hall, 8447 CR 210
- Lake Victor Community Center, 200 Lake Ave.
- Briggs Firehouse, 2285 U.S. 183
- Oakalla Community Center, 29011 FM 963
LLANO COUNTY
FOR INFORMATION: Llano County Elections Office website or 325-247-5425
Local candidates in Llano County are running unopposed on the Nov. 5 ballot, with all races being decided in the Republican primaries in March and ensuing run-offs in May.
The city of Sunrise Beach Village has a proposed 1 percent increase to its general-purpose sales and use tax on the ballot, which would bring the total tax to 2 percent.
Llano County voters had some of the highest early voting turnout rates by percentage in the state for early voting, with 11,928 early ballots cast, or 64.63 percent of the 18,455 registered voters in the county.
POLLING SITES
Election Day polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday. Llano County voters must vote at their designated precinct:
- Precinct 101—Llano County Agriculture and Health Building, 1447 Texas 71 East, Suite B, in Llano
- Precinct 102—Blue Lake Community Center, 214 W. Bluebonnet Road in Horseshoe Bay
- Precinct 108—Sunrise Beach City Hall Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Beache
- Precinct 109—Horseshoe Bay Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive
- Precinct 203—East Llano Llano County East Annex, 8347 RR 1431 West in Buchanan Dam
- Precinct 204—Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam
- Precinct 205—Tow Community Building, 135 CR 221
- Precinct 307—Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk
- Precinct 410—Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano