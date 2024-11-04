Election Day in the Highland Lakes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and voters in Burnet and Llano counties will decide critical local issues, such as the Marble Falls Independent School District’s funding election, and have their say on who will serve in state and federal offices, including president of the United States.

WHAT TO KNOW

A form of photo identification is required to vote in person in Texas. The forms must be current or expired less than four years. For voters 70 years and older, a photo ID may be expired for any length of time.

Acceptable identifying documents include:

Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas election ID certificate

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. military ID with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo (doesn’t need to be current)

U.S. passport (book or card)

Voters without a photo ID will have to sign a sworn statement on the reason they do not possess one and present a certified birth certificate, valid voter registration certificate, or a current utility bill, government check, bank statement, paycheck, or government document with their name and address on it.

The use of wireless communication devices is prohibited within 100 feet of polling sites, and it is unlawful to record sound, video, or images within 100 feet of those sites.

It is also prohibited to wear apparel relating to a candidate, measure, or political party—whether or not they are on the ballot—at a voting location. Voting judges have the ability to enforce this prohibition within 100 feet of a polling site. You might be asked to remove the prohibited apparel or cover it up before entering the building.

BURNET COUNTY

FOR INFORMATION: Burnet County Elections Office website or 512-715-5288

Burnet County voters will vote for state and federal candidates at the polls, but most local candidates who won their March primaries and May run-offs are unopposed on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Residents within the Marble Falls school district will decide on a 2.67-cent property tax increase.

Burnet County voters turned out in force during early voting, Oct. 21-Nov. 1, with 23,214 ballots cast, or 59.24 percent of the 39,186 registered voters in the county.

POLLING SITES

Election Day polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday. Burnet County voters can vote at any of the following locations:

LLANO COUNTY

FOR INFORMATION: Llano County Elections Office website or 325-247-5425

Local candidates in Llano County are running unopposed on the Nov. 5 ballot, with all races being decided in the Republican primaries in March and ensuing run-offs in May.

The city of Sunrise Beach Village has a proposed 1 percent increase to its general-purpose sales and use tax on the ballot, which would bring the total tax to 2 percent.

Llano County voters had some of the highest early voting turnout rates by percentage in the state for early voting, with 11,928 early ballots cast, or 64.63 percent of the 18,455 registered voters in the county.

POLLING SITES

Election Day polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday. Llano County voters must vote at their designated precinct:

