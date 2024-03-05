Primary election results

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes voters went to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, March 5, to choose nominees in the Republican and Democratic primaries. DailyTrib.com will have full stories on the following results on Wednesday. All vote totals are unofficial.

BURNET COUNTY

Republican primary

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 19

Ellen Troxclair 5,492 votes over Kyle Biedermann 3,330 and Manny Campos 438

33rd/424th DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Perry Thomas 4,264 votes over Marie Primm 3,846

TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

DeAnne Fisher 3,699 votes over Susan Allen 3,033 and Adrienne Feild 1,562

COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3

Chad Collier 590 votes and Homer Will 522 over Cord Woerner 482, Joe Rosser 156, and Caleb Carrasco 111. A runoff between Collier and Will is set to determine the winner.

CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2

Garry Adams 1,111 votes over Donald Brian Knowles 972

Democratic primary

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 19

Dwain Handley 554 votes over Zach Vance 519

LLANO COUNTY

Republican primary

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 53

Wes Virdell 3,396 votes over Hatch Smith 2,729

33rd/424th DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Perry Thomas 3,077 votes over Marie Primm 2,583

SHERIFF

Marquis Cantu 3,746 votes over Les Hartman 2,451 votes

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1

Sam Silver 1,179 votes over Allen Fletcher 920

COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3

Brent Richards 360 votes over Bull Guthrie 256 and Karen Shaw 196

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.