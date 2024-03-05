Primary election results
Highland Lakes voters went to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, March 5, to choose nominees in the Republican and Democratic primaries. DailyTrib.com will have full stories on the following results on Wednesday. All vote totals are unofficial.
BURNET COUNTY
Republican primary
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 19
Ellen Troxclair 5,492 votes over Kyle Biedermann 3,330 and Manny Campos 438
33rd/424th DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Perry Thomas 4,264 votes over Marie Primm 3,846
TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
DeAnne Fisher 3,699 votes over Susan Allen 3,033 and Adrienne Feild 1,562
COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3
Chad Collier 590 votes and Homer Will 522 over Cord Woerner 482, Joe Rosser 156, and Caleb Carrasco 111. A runoff between Collier and Will is set to determine the winner.
CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2
Garry Adams 1,111 votes over Donald Brian Knowles 972
Democratic primary
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 19
Dwain Handley 554 votes over Zach Vance 519
LLANO COUNTY
Republican primary
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 53
Wes Virdell 3,396 votes over Hatch Smith 2,729
33rd/424th DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Perry Thomas 3,077 votes over Marie Primm 2,583
SHERIFF
Marquis Cantu 3,746 votes over Les Hartman 2,451 votes
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1
Sam Silver 1,179 votes over Allen Fletcher 920
COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3
Brent Richards 360 votes over Bull Guthrie 256 and Karen Shaw 196