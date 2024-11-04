Badgers beat Mustangs 61-7; Marble Falls still has shot at playoffs

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls High School junior running back Joaquin Aguilar scored the Mustangs’ only touchdown of the night against the Lampasas Badgers on Nov. 1. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The Marble Falls High School football team fell 61-7 to Lampasas on Nov. 1 in the Mustangs’ final home game of the 2024 regular season. The Mustangs came out swinging but ultimately could not hold their own against the Badgers as the game wore on.

Despite the big loss, Marble Falls head coach Keri Timmerman believes facing strong opponents is worthwhile.

“As much as no one likes losing, it’s good to stand up and measure yourself against something good and not just feel good about beating down on somebody you should,” he told KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune host Ben Shields in an on-air interview.

The Badgers (8-2) are currently ranked 16th in Class 4A Division I.

Marble Falls (2-7), ranked No. 72, managed to answer an early touchdown from Lampasas with one of its own in the first quarter by junior running back Joaquin Aguilar but couldn’t build momentum the remainder of the contest.

“I told (the team) to come out and fight, and I thought they did. We came out and threw punches pretty early,” Timmerman told Shields. “We just missed some opportunities, and, defensively, (the Badgers) took advantage of a couple coverage miscues.”

This was Marble Falls’ last home game of the regular season. The Mustangs are on the road against the Brownwood Lions on Friday, Nov. 8.

Brownwood, a historically strong team, is having a mediocre season with a 4-4 record but are still ranked 25th in Class 4A Division I.

The Mustangs still have a chance to make the playoffs if they get a decisive win over the Lions on Friday.

“We’re excited to go toe up against Brownwood and see what we got,” Timmerman said.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.