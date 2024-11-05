Marble Falls celebrates belated Texas Arbor Day with tree planting

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A massive oak tree’s limbs hang over a trail in Grelle Recreation Area, just down the road from Marble Falls. The park is one of many green spaces in the Highland Lakes that you can ‘hug’ a tree. Oaks and other native trees are a common sight in Marble Falls parks. The city is hosting a Texas Arbor Day celebration and tree planting on Nov. 12. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Texas Arbor Day celebration with the planting of 12 native trees and a Marble Falls Arbor Day proclamation at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. The ceremony will take place on Fourth Street between Avenue J and Main Street.

Texas Arbor Day is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday in November, which fell on Nov. 1 this year, but Marble Falls leadership pushed the event to Nov. 12. National Arbor Day is the last Friday of April, which will be April 25, 2025.

“We encourage residents in our community to join the fun by planting native trees, a prominent and beautiful feature of our Hill Country landscape, and helping Keep Marble Falls beautiful,” reads a media release from the city.

Massive pecan, oak, Texas sycamore, and cedar elm trees are all native plants and common sights in Marble Falls’ public parks.

Mayor Dave Rhodes will personally read the city’s Arbor Day proclamation during the ceremony.

An excerpt from Gov. Greg Abbott’s 2024 Texas Arbor Day proclamation reads:

“Each of us can do our part to preserve the natural wonder of Texas by educating ourselves on environmental matters, treating nature with respect, and planting trees.

“By working together to support conservation efforts, we can ensure a brighter, more beautiful future for generations to come.”

Read 101HighlandLakes.com’s tree-hugging guide to find out where you can get in touch with the region’s green giants.

