Marble Falls, Burnet runners make their mark at state meet

The Burnet High School boys’ cross-country team gathers after their seventh-place finish at the UIL state meet. It was the squad’s first appearance at the championships in over two decades. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Cross-country runners from Burnet and Marble Falls high schools held their own among the top runners in Texas in the University Interscholastic League state meet Nov. 1 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. It was the first time in 22 years that a Burnet boys’ team advanced that far.

Marble Falls senior Tyler Hamblin had the highest finish among local athletes, placing fourth in the Class 4A boys’ three-mile race with a time of 15 minutes 48 seconds.

“(Hamblin) added to his legacy at Marble Falls and made it such a memorable one, closing out his high school cross-country career as a four-time state qualifier and a fierce competitor,” said Marble Falls cross-country coach Brenda Gonzalez.

Lady Mustang Reese Massey, a freshman, finished 24th in the girls’ two-mile race with a time of 12:06. Marble Falls High School senior Tyler Hamblin and freshman Reese Massey celebrate their finishes at the UIL state cross-country meet. Hamblin placed fourth in the boys’ Class 4A division, while Massey finished 24th on the girls’ side. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

“I’m incredibly proud of Tyler and Reese for the way they represented Marble Falls,” Gonzalez said. “Their performances at state reflect their hard work, and it’s been a pleasure coaching them. We’re looking forward to what the (spring) track season will bring.”

Burnet coach Kristi Jones praised her team’s performance at state, with three-time qualifier Victor Aviles and two-time qualifier Isaias Zarate leading the way. Aviles was 15th with a time of 16:10, while Zarate was 25th at 16:32, setting the pace for a seventh-place team finish.

“We are super-pumped with how we ended up,” Jones said. “Our goal was to be in the top 10, and we were predicted to be No. 8, so to be No. 7 feels really good.”

She reflected on this year’s challenges, including a late-season setback for senior Miguel Valdez, who lost his spot due to illness. Sophomore Hector Vega stepped up in regionals, helping secure the team’s qualification and then giving Valdez the opportunity to compete at state.

“Both boys worked hard and earned a spot at state,” Jones said. “For (Hector) to sacrifice that experience for a chance for his teammate to experience something before he graduates is just proof this team has formed an unbreakable brotherhood.”

Freshman Isaac Vega also played a crucial role, securing Burnet’s final scoring position, which clinched the seventh-place finish.

“This was one of those races where, if you’re not mentally ready, it’s tough,” Jones said. “Five of the seven boys had never competed at this level, and they ran with such heart and perseverance.”

Find complete state meet results on the UIL website.

