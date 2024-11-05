Have your say on expanding state parks

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is just one of the local state parks that could see massive expansions from proposed Texas Parks and Wildlife Department real estate acquisitions that are up for discussion. The TPWD is opening public comments on the proposals through Nov. 6. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is considering expanding some of the most popular parks in the state by thousands of acres, and two of them are in the Highland Lakes area. You can offer feedback on the proposed expansions until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.

On Thursday, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss and possibly take action on five land acquisition proposals, including dramatic expansions of nearby Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and Colorado Bend State Park.

To submit a public comment, visit the TPWD website, scroll down to the “Notice of Proposed Real Estate Transactions,” and select an item.

The 2,280-acre Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, located in Llano County, could more than double in size with the purchase of 3,073 adjacent acres. This includes a recent purchase that added 630 acres to the park in August 2024.

Enchanted Rock is one of the most popular parks in Texas with over 250,000 visitors each year, according to the TPWD.

Colorado Bend State Park, which lies near the borders of San Saba, Burnet, Llano, and Lampasas counties, could grow by 2,020 acres, or 38 percent, from its current 5,300 acres.

Colorado Bend is famous for its natural springs, waterfalls, cave system, and over 35 miles of hiking trails.

Other land acquisitions up for discussion and action include more than 1,700 acres near Garner State Park in Uvalde County, 823 acres near Government Canyon State Natural Area in Medina and Bexar counties, and 32.5 acres near Caddo Lake Wildlife Management Area in Marion County.

