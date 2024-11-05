Longtime fire chief retires from role but not volunteering

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Former East Lake Buchanan Volunteer Fire Chief James Tilley retired Oct. 1 after 31 years in the role and 38 years at the department. The 61-year-old joined the department in 1986 and helped build it into what it is today. He will continue to serve as a volunteer firefighter. Courtesy photo

James Tilley retired as chief of the East Lake Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department on Oct. 1 after 31 years. While he will no longer be in charge, he still plans to lend a hand to the rural department he joined in 1986.

“I helped build it, but it’s not a one-man thing, it’s the whole group,” Tilley told DailyTrib.com. “You might say I was the leader, but I couldn’t have done anything without the team.”

Tilley, 61, is a resident of Silver Creek and a graduate of Burnet High School, having moved to the Highland Lakes from Texas City when he was 14 years old. He joined the East Lake Buchanan VFD at 23 years old. His service as a firefighter and chief totals 38 years.

“It just looked like it’d be fun,” Tilley joked when asked why he became a volunteer firefighter.

Tilley guided the department from a rural, unfunded operation, completely dependent on donations, to a funded department backed by voters with the formation of Burnet County Emergency Services District No. 5 in 2009.

“I saw it go from a ma-and-pa organization to a modern fire department,” he said.

Tilley’s successor is East Lake Buchanan VFD firefighter Leslie Ray, who is also the Burnet County Precinct 1 constable.

Ray was elected to the role by the department’s other members after Tilley chose not to run for the position this year.

“It just seemed like the right time,” Tilley said about stepping down.

