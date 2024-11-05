2024 election: local results
Here’s how residents in Burnet and Llano counties voted in their local elections. Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. The following results are from county election administrators. Results are not official until certified by the Texas Secretary of State.
Find full results online for Burnet County and Llano County.
MARBLE FALLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
ON THE BALLOT: 2.67-cent tax increase for MFISD residents
- Against: 6,638 (54.32%)
- For: 5,582 (45.68%)
SUNRISE BEACH VILLAGE
ON THE BALLOT: 1 percent increase to city’s general-purpose sales and use tax
- For: 319 votes
- Against: 288 votes
TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 19
Represents Burnet County as well as Blanco, Gillespie, and Kendall counties and a small portion of Travis County.
ON THE BALLOT:
- Republican Ellen Troxclair
- Democrat Dwain Handley
- Independent Kodi Swain
HOW BURNET COUNTY VOTED:
- Troxclair: 20,736 (76.49%)
- Handley: 5,286 (19.50%)
- Swain: 1,086 (4.01%)
OVERALL TOTALS (all counties):
- Troxclair, 56,916 votes (77.18%)
- Handley, 14,024 votes (19.02%)
- Swain, 2,804 votes (3.8%)
TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 53
Represents Llano County as well as Bandera, Crane, Crockett, Edwards, Kerr, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Medina, Menard, Pecos, Real, Schleicher, Sutton, and Upton counties.
ON THE BALLOT:
- Republican Wes Virdell
- Democrat Joe P. Herrera
- Libertarian B.W. Holk
HOW LLANO COUNTY VOTED:
- Virdell, 10,595 votes
- Herrera, 2,312 votes
- Holk, 342 votes
OVERALL TOTALS (all counties):
- Virdell, 76,117
- Herrera, 21,023
- Holk, 2,227
Several local races in Burnet and Llano counties were uncontested as the Republican candidates did not have Democratic or third-party opponents. Find out more about these races on the DailyTrib.com Elections Guide.
For state and federal election results, including U.S. senator and president, go to VoteTexas.gov.