2024 election: local results

Here’s how residents in Burnet and Llano counties voted in their local elections. Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. The following results are from county election administrators. Results are not official until certified by the Texas Secretary of State.

Find full results online for Burnet County and Llano County.

MARBLE FALLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

ON THE BALLOT: 2.67-cent tax increase for MFISD residents

Against: 6,638 (54.32%)

6,638 (54.32%) For: 5,582 (45.68%)

SUNRISE BEACH VILLAGE

ON THE BALLOT: 1 percent increase to city’s general-purpose sales and use tax

For: 319 votes

319 votes Against: 288 votes

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 19

Represents Burnet County as well as Blanco, Gillespie, and Kendall counties and a small portion of Travis County.

ON THE BALLOT:

Republican Ellen Troxclair

Democrat Dwain Handley

Independent Kodi Swain

HOW BURNET COUNTY VOTED:

Troxclair: 20,736 (76.49%)

20,736 (76.49%) Handley: 5,286 (19.50%)

5,286 (19.50%) Swain: 1,086 (4.01%)

OVERALL TOTALS (all counties):

Troxclair, 56,916 votes (77.18%)

Handley, 14,024 votes (19.02%)

Swain, 2,804 votes (3.8%)

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 53

Represents Llano County as well as Bandera, Crane, Crockett, Edwards, Kerr, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Medina, Menard, Pecos, Real, Schleicher, Sutton, and Upton counties.

ON THE BALLOT:

Republican Wes Virdell

Democrat Joe P. Herrera

Libertarian B.W. Holk

HOW LLANO COUNTY VOTED:

Virdell, 10,595 votes

Herrera, 2,312 votes

Holk, 342 votes

OVERALL TOTALS (all counties):

Virdell, 76,117

Herrera, 21,023

Holk, 2,227

Several local races in Burnet and Llano counties were uncontested as the Republican candidates did not have Democratic or third-party opponents. Find out more about these races on the DailyTrib.com Elections Guide.

For state and federal election results, including U.S. senator and president, go to VoteTexas.gov.

