Key Burnet County races go to run-offs; veteran constable keeps seat

Burnet County elected officials and candidates for local office gathered at the Reed Building in downtown Burnet to await results from the Republican primary on March 5. Officials mingled and enjoyed pulled pork and chicken salad sandwiches, pretzels, and glasses of wine and iced tea. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Two Burnet County races are headed for run-off elections following the Republican primary on Tuesday, March 5. Chad Collier and Homer Will are in a battle for the Precinct 3 commissioner seat, while DeAnne Fisher and Susan Allen vie for the tax assessor-collector job.

Election day for the run-offs is May 28. Early voting is May 20-24.

The only decisive local race was for Precinct 2 constable with Garry Adams keeping the office he has held since 2013.

The GOP nominees in the three races will all take office in January 2025 due to no Democratic challengers in the November general election.

Burnet County voters turned out in modest numbers for the 2024 primaries with 9,707 of 37,510 registered voters, or 25.88 percent, participating.

PRECINCT 3 COMMISSIONER

Homer Will, candidate for Burnet County commissioner, gives a thumbs-up beside 33rd/424th District Attorney-elect Perry Thomas at a Burnet County Republican election watch party at the Reed Building in downtown Burnet. Will is going to a run-off with Chad Collier for the Precinct 3 seat in May. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Not one of the five candidates seeking the Precinct 3 commissioner seat received more than 50 percent of the vote, forcing a run-off.

Collier got 590 votes, or 31.7 percent, to Will’s 522, or 28.05 percent. The third candidate in line was Cord Woerner with 482, or 25.9 percent. Joe Rosser garnered 156, or 8.38 percent, while Caleb Carrasco received 111 votes, or 5.96 percent.

Collier is a long-time Bertram resident who has run his Burnet County-based telecommunications construction firm since 2000. He cited his business savvy and deep connections to the county as strengths.

Will has been the foreman of Precinct 4 for the past 14 years and touts 30 years overall in operations management and road and bridge development. He also sits on the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors.

Learn more about Collier and Will in this Feb. 12 DailyTrib.com article, which covers the 2024 Burnet County Republican Party candidates forum.

TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

DeAnne Fisher received 3,699 votes, or 44.6 percent, to Susan Allen’s 3,033 votes, or 36.57 percent. Adrienne Feild got 1,562 votes, or 18.83 percent.

Fisher has over 30 years of experience in finance, has lived in Burnet County for more than 43 years, and currently serves as the county’s chief deputy treasurer.

Allen has worked in the Burnet County tax office for the past 19 years and is currently the chief deputy tax assessor-collector under outgoing incumbent Sheri Frazier, who has held the office for the last 36 years.

Learn more about their views on the position in this Feb. 12 DailyTrib.com article.

PRECINCT 2 CONSTABLE

Precinct 2 Constable Garry Adams (center) with wife Michelle (left) and Precinct 1 Constable Leslie Ray and wife Sarah at a Burnet County Republican election watch party on March 5 at the Reed Building in downtown Burnet. Adams retained his office, which he has held since 2013. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Adams received 1,111 votes, or 53.34 percent, to Donald Brian Knowles’ 972 votes, or 46.66 percent.

The veteran constable has held his seat since 2013 and will have another four years in office. He ran on a platform of job experience and business leadership.

