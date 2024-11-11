Baby in critical condition after injury; Horseshoe Bay man arrested

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dominique Hernandez, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 7, 2024, on a felony charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury with intent. Burnet County Jail photo

Dominique Hernandez, 24, of Horseshoe Bay faces a first-degree felony charge after police say he intentionally injured an infant Nov. 3. The baby is reportedly in critical condition at a Temple hospital.

On Nov. 7, Horseshoe Bay police charged Hernandez with injury to a child with intent to commit serious bodily injury. He is currently being held in the Burnet County Jail on a $100,000 bond. The felony carries a sentence of five to 99 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines with a conviction.

According to a Horseshoe Bay Police Department media release, the injury was reported in the early morning hours of Nov. 3, after which the infant was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls. The baby was then transferred to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Specialty Clinic-Temple.

The HBPD and Texas Department of Public Safety officials conducted an investigation that led to Hernandez’s arrest. Horseshoe Bay investigators were still gathering information in the case as of Monday, Nov. 11.

Details about Hernandez’s relationship to the infant or the nature of the infant’s injuries were not available at the time of this story’s publication.

