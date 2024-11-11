CRC heater drive through Dec. 30

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Donate space heaters or cash through Dec. 30 to help Highland Lakes residents in need handle the cold weather in the upcoming months. The Community Resource Centers of Texas drive kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 12.

“We want to be prepared to serve our communities heading into this winter,” said CRC Executive Director Lucy Murphy. “We plan to use these heaters to help ensure our folks stay warm and safe during the colder months.”

Donations can be dropped off at any of the three CRC locations in Burnet, Llano, and Blanco counties from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday:

Burnet County office, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls

Llano County office, 3344 Rose Hill Drive in Kingsland

Blanco County office, 206 U.S. 281 South in Johnson City

Money donations may be made in person or on the CRC’s website.

The Community Resource Centers of Texas is a nonprofit organization based in Marble Falls that connects area residents in need to resources and support.

WINTER WEATHER DANGERS

Drastic drops in temperatures can be dangerous for those without adequate heat sources, particularly the sick and elderly.

According to a Texas Health and Human Services report, an estimated 256 Texans died during the severe winter storm of February 2021, with 161 of those deaths attributed to hypothermia or severe cold exposure. Two of the total deaths happened in Burnet County and one in Llano County.

dakota@thepicayune.com

