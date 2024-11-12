Historic Fuchs house demolished, but historical park planned

Demolition crews tore down all but one corner of the fire-damaged Conrad Fuchs house in Horseshoe Bay. That area will be part of a public park to learn about the history of the 150-year-old structure. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Raley

All but a corner of the 150-year-old Conrad Fuchs house has been torn down, months after a fire left it a shell. The home was slated for destruction in April. Negotiations between the city of Horseshoe Bay and owners Jennifer and Paul Raley led to the long delay.

The Raleys purchased the house and 2.67 acres from the city in 2020 for a symbolic $10. The deal required the couple renovate the house and allow public access to the land during regular hours. The Raleys also gave up their rights to either sell or subdivide the land.

They had planned to live in the house and maintain the property as a part-time park.

After the house was destroyed by the Feb. 25 fire, the Raleys then focused on where to build a new home while still allowing public access to the land. They worked with the city on what to tear down and what to leave alone. Demolition crews finished the job the week of Nov. 4.

“We’ll be saving some of the rock to incorporate into the new house,” Jennifer Raley said. “The city wants some, too.”

The city already removed a set of circular steps that led to the section of the Fuchs house that was a post office in the mid-1800s. The steps will become part of the new Horseshoe Bay City Hall complex, which is in the planning stages.

The corner of the house that remains will be part of a public park that will include a historical marker and signage with historical highlights.

