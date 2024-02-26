150-year-old Fuchs home burns down

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The remains of the historic Conrad Fuchs home in Horseshoe Bay after a fire on Feb. 25, 2024. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

A fire destroyed the 150-year-old Conrad Fuchs home in Horseshoe Bay on Sunday, Feb. 25. Fuchs was an early Burnet County settler in the Cottonwood Shores area. Officials determined the blaze was accidental, caused by embers from a permitted controlled burn landing on the historic home’s wood-shake roof.

“The building is considered a total loss,” Horseshoe Bay Fire Chief Doug Fowler said in a media release. “A dollar value for the loss has yet to be determined.”

The fire started at around 2 p.m. Sunday and was under control by about 4:15 p.m. Horseshoe Bay Fire Department crews continued to work the scene overnight into Monday morning to prevent additional damage.

“Due to the heavy fire involvement of the structure, the threat of structural collapse, and the age of the structure, the fire was fought defensively,” Fowler said.

Fuchs (rhymes with books) built the timber structure sometime during the late 1870s or early 1880s to serve as the Tiger Mill Post Office. The post office received its name from the steam gristmill and sawmill Fuchs constructed at nearby Tiger Creek. The building was also one of the area’s first schools. The 150-year-old home of early Burnet County settler Conrad Fuchs was destroyed in a fire on Feb. 25, 2024, in Horseshoe Bay. Courtesy photo

“Yesterday’s loss of the Conrad Fuchs home is beyond devastating,” said local historian Debbie Holloway. She is the founder and organizer of the annual Legends of the Falls theatrical hayride through history, which featured a portrayal of Fuchs.

Fuchs’ widow sold the home after his death in 1898. The building received a now-lost historical marker from the Texas Historical Commission in 1974 after being restored in 1972-73.

The city of Horseshoe Bay purchased the home in 2017. The city sold it in 2020, and it has been private residence since.

“When we lose something this old, with so many life experiences, something tangible that allows us to live in that moment, history fades a little more,” Holloway said.

The building was one of the few remaining historical structures in southern Burnet County.

“It’s heartbreaking to lose something of that significance,” said Burnet County Commissioner Joe Don Dockery, who represents Precinct 4 in which the building stood.

Its historic building practices contributed to the size of the blaze, Dockery said.

“Because of the age of the structure, the lack of blocking in the walls, and the lack of newer construction standards, I’m sure (the fire) ran rampant,” he said.

The Horseshoe Bay Fire Department received support at the scene by Marble Falls Fire Rescue, the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department, the Granite Shoals Fire Department, and Spicewood Fire Rescue. Marble Falls Area EMS and the Horseshoe Bay Police Department also responded.

