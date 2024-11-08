Salute to veterans with deals and events

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, arrives with government closures, special deals for military members, and celebratory events in the Highland Lakes.

WHAT’S CLOSED?

Most city, county, state, and national government offices will be closed Monday in observance of the federal holiday. Federal closures include non-essential offices along with courthouses, post offices, and banks.

WHERE TO CELEBRATE

The Highland Lakes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6974 at 1402 Buchanan Drive in Burnet will serve a free pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday for veterans and their families.

“Our pancake breakfast is open to the community to come out and celebrate with us,” Post Commander Sean Jones told DailyTrib.com. “We’ll have pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, all kinds of stuff.”

The Burnet post will be open on Monday to honor veterans.

“It’s very important we stop, take time out to do what we can to honor people who have served,” Jones said. “We’re gonna be open with barbecue pits fired up and celebrating.”

Granite Shoals has a big event planned on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at Veterans Park, 149 W. Willow Drive. Read more about it.

The Marble Falls Rotary Club will host a program at noon Monday in Rotary Memorial Park, adjacent to Johnson Park at the intersection of Avenue J and Yett Street.

DEALS FOR SERVICE MEMBERS

Many businesses are offering special deals for veterans and active-duty service members as a gesture of appreciation. Here are a few places where military members can enjoy free meals and discounts on Veterans Day:

Cracker Barrel—free Sunrise Pancake Special

Denny’s—free Original Grand Slam with a valid military ID or DD214 from 5 a.m. to noon

Dunkin’—free donut while supplies last; in store only

Find more deals at Military.com.

VETERANS DAY HISTORY

Originally called Armistice Day, Veterans Day traces its roots to the end of World War I. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, an armistice was signed, pausing one of the most devastating conflicts in history. Although the Treaty of Versailles formally ended the war in 1919, Nov. 11, 1918, remains a significant date, representing peace and the service of millions who fought for freedom.

In 1954, following World War II and the Korean War, the U.S. Congress amended the holiday to honor all American veterans, renaming it Veterans Day. Since then, the holiday has been a day to celebrate and thank veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and dedication to serving.

