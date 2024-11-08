GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 11, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

resolution for Feeding Texans Program to provide a grant for home-delivered meals to homebound, elderly, or disabled residents

Broadband Committee addition of resident Ken Rich

presentation on well tagging from Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North in Llano

On the agenda:

appointments to emergency service district boards

10 a.m. special meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North in Llano

On the agenda:

public hearing on Hotel Occupancy Tax grant funding

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. in Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

appointments to Wildlife Advisory Committee

employee recognition for years of service

consider action on rate increase implementation by Waste Management

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors

10 a.m. regular meeting

Dalchau Service Center, 3505 Montopolis Drive in Austin

On the agenda:

reaffirmation of LCRA’s mission statement and discussion of board policies

1 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

appointment of acting chair and vice-chairperson

Thursday, Nov. 14

10 a.m. special meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion or action on canvassing on general election results

