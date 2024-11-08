SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 11, 2024

11/08/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • resolution for Feeding Texans Program to provide a grant for home-delivered meals to homebound, elderly, or disabled residents
  • Broadband Committee addition of resident Ken Rich
  • presentation on well tagging from Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North in Llano

On the agenda:

  • appointments to emergency service district boards

Llano County Commissioner Court

10 a.m. special meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North in Llano

On the agenda:

  • public hearing on Hotel Occupancy Tax grant funding

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. in Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • appointments to Wildlife Advisory Committee
  • employee recognition for years of service 
  • consider action on rate increase implementation by Waste Management

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors

10 a.m. regular meeting

Dalchau Service Center, 3505 Montopolis Drive in Austin

On the agenda:

  • reaffirmation of LCRA’s mission statement and discussion of board policies

Burnet Fire Board of Appeals

1 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • appointment of acting chair and vice-chairperson

Thursday, Nov. 14

Burnet County Commissioners Court

10 a.m. special meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion or action on canvassing on general election results

