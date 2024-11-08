GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 11, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S Pierce St. in Burnet
- resolution for Feeding Texans Program to provide a grant for home-delivered meals to homebound, elderly, or disabled residents
- Broadband Committee addition of resident Ken Rich
- presentation on well tagging from Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North in Llano
- appointments to emergency service district boards
Llano County Commissioner Court
10 a.m. special meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North in Llano
- public hearing on Hotel Occupancy Tax grant funding
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. in Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals
- appointments to Wildlife Advisory Committee
- employee recognition for years of service
- consider action on rate increase implementation by Waste Management
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors
10 a.m. regular meeting
Dalchau Service Center, 3505 Montopolis Drive in Austin
- reaffirmation of LCRA’s mission statement and discussion of board policies
Burnet Fire Board of Appeals
1 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. in Burnet
- appointment of acting chair and vice-chairperson
Thursday, Nov. 14
Burnet County Commissioners Court
10 a.m. special meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S Pierce St. in Burnet
- discussion or action on canvassing on general election results