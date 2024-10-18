BIZ: Burnet’s Knot Hole marks 20 years

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Knot Hole owner Sherry Bitzkie (center) celebrated her antique shop's 20-year anniversary with staff on Oct. 17, 2024. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

The Knot Hole celebrated its 20th anniversary in Burnet on Thursday, Oct. 17. The vendor-based antiques/vintage shop, 608 S. Water St., marked the milestone with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Burnet Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Sherry Bitzkie founded the business, originally in a small building in Blanco, over 28 years ago with her mother and aunt.

After her mother passed away, Bitzkie moved the store to its current 18,000-square-foot location in Burnet, keeping the original “Knot Hole” name in memory of her mother.

Bitzkie said the name refers to the old, knotty wood in the Blanco location that gave the store a country charm.

“I’m very thankful that the business keeps going, and I have a lot of good vendors, and I have a lot of good helpers and loyal customers. And I couldn’t do it without any of them,” Bitzkie said.

The Knot Hole houses around 158 vendor booths, many of which have been there since the early days.

“We try really hard to keep our prices reasonable for customers,” Bitzkie said. “I don’t want garage sale items, but quality vintage and antique pieces that our regulars will love.”

