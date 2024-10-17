City on Two Lakes: Cottonwood Shores has new nickname and logo

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

LEFT: The new logo and slogan for Cottonwood Shores. RIGHT: The old logo. Images courtesy of the city of Cottonwood Shores

Cottonwood Shores, the recently rebranded “City on Two Lakes,” now has a new logo to go with its updated nickname. Leaders say the upgrades better represent the Highland Lakes city and could help draw visitors.

The City Council picked “The City on Two Lakes” slogan in early spring. It refers to Cottonwood Shores’ unique position between Lake Marble Falls and Lake LBJ. Letters were then sent out to residents requesting logo design submissions through June. Nine were received, and residents voted on their favorites in September.

The top three designs were brought before the council, which chose the winning entry.

“(The design) is simple, it incorporated the theme, and it just fit the bill for everything that the council was looking for,” City Administrator J.C. Hughes told DailyTrib.com.

The winning designer is Cottonwood Shores resident Mason Demarest, who runs a glass repair business in town.

Hughes said it was time to update the city’s logo and slogan as he felt the old logo was outdated and too similar to the seals of other cities, including Meadowlakes, which also features a large, simple tree.

He added that Cottonwood Shores doesn’t actually have any cottonwood trees, but it does have city limits touching two of the iconic Highland Lakes.

“We’re happy and excited about the new logo,” he said.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.