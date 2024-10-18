Early voting starts Oct. 21

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Monday, Oct. 21, and ends Nov. 1. Voters have decisions to make on a couple of local issues as well as state and federal races, including U.S. president.

WHAT TO KNOW

A form of photo identification is required to vote in person in Texas. The forms must be current or expired less than four years. For voters 70 years and older, photo ID may be expired for any length of time.

Acceptable documents include:

Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas election ID certificate

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. military ID with photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate with photograph (doesn’t need to be current)

U.S. passport (book or card)

Voters without photo ID will need to sign a sworn statement regarding the reason they do not possess it and present a certified birth certificate, valid voter registration certificate, or a current utility bill, government check, bank statement, paycheck, or government document with their name and address on it.

The use of wireless communication devices is prohibited within 100 feet of polling sites, and it is unlawful to record sound, video, or images within 100 feet of those sites.

It is also prohibited to wear apparel relating to a candidate, measure, or political party—whether or not they are on the ballot—at a voting location. Voting judges have the ability to enforce this prohibition within 100 feet of a polling site. You might be asked to remove the prohibited apparel or cover it up before entering the building.

BURNET COUNTY

Burnet County voters have state and national candidates on the ballots, but most local candidates who won their March primaries and May run-offs are unopposed on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Residents of the Marble Falls Independent School District may vote on a proposed property tax increase.

Early voting locations

AgriLife Auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Bertram Community Center, 340 S. Gabriel St.

Early voting times

Oct. 21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations

Oct. 22, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations

Oct. 23, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations

Oct. 24, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at all locations

Oct. 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations

Oct. 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at AgriLife and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at other locations

Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at AgriLife only

Oct. 28, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at AgriLife and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at other locations

Oct. 29, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at AgriLife and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at other locations

Oct. 30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at AgriLife and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at other locations

Oct. 31, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at all locations

Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at AgriLife and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at other locations

LLANO COUNTY

Local candidates in Llano County are running unopposed on the Nov. 5 ballot, with all races being decided in the Republican primaries in March and ensuing run-offs in May.

The city of Sunrise Beach Village has a proposed 1 percent increase to the city’s general-purpose sales and use tax on the ballot, which would bring the total tax to 2 percent.

Early voting locations

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.

Horseshoe Bay Chamber Room, 1 Community Drive

Early voting times

Oct. 21-25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations

Oct. 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at all locations

Oct 27, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at all locations

Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at all locations

